Euro 2012: Dutch must pass German test - Dirk Kuyt
Netherlands striker Dirk Kuyt says his side need to treat Wednesday's match with Germany like a final after losing to Denmark in their Euro 2012 Group B opener.
The Dutch now risk being knocked out of the competition in the group stages if they lose to Germany, who got off to a winning start by beating Portugal in their opener.
In competitive meetings between the countries Germany have three wins compared to two for the Netherlands, while four have been drawn.