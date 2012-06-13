Nani says Portugal must give "everything they can" in order to overcome Denmark in their crunch Group B match in Lviv after being defeated 1-0 by Germany in their opening game.

The Manchester United winger expects a "very difficult game" against the Danes, who inflicted a surprise 1-0 defeat on Holland in their opening match, calling on his team-mates to take pride in their performance against their 'bogey' team.

Since Morten Olsen's debut as Denmark coach in August 2000, the Danes have won three out of five matches with Portugal and only lost one, with Portugal now having lost their last three European Championship matches - their longest ever run of defeats in the tournament.

