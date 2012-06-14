Former Republic of Ireland international Ronnie Whelan believes the current national side are "just not good enough" to succeed at the highest level, bemoaning the lack of a world class player that can provide a "spark" to the team.

Despite that Whelan believes they could still spring a surprise against Spain or Italy, saying "silly" and "weird" things can happen in football.

Whelan, working as a pundit for Irish television, says it is "great to be involved" again at a European Championship, explaining "it's been a long time" for Irish supporters to wait since they last qualified for the tournament in 1988.

The former Liverpool midfielder remembers Euro '88 fondly following his spectacular scissors-kick against the USSR.

Available to UK users only.