England 3-2 Sweden: MOTD pundits on Theo Walcott impact
Match of the Day's Gary Lineker is joined by Alan Hansen, Alan Shearer and Lee Dixon to discuss the positive impact of substitute Theo Walcott in England's 3-2 victory over Sweden.
The Arsenal winger, who replaced James Milner on 60 minutes with England trailing 2-1, levelled the score with a superb long-range strike and set up Danny Welbeck's winner.
Shearer and Dixon say Walcott "made the difference", while Hansen backs the winger to start the final Group D match against Ukraine on Tuesday.
