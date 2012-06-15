Match of the Day's Gary Lineker is joined by Alan Hansen, Alan Shearer and Lee Dixon to discuss the positive impact of substitute Theo Walcott in England's 3-2 victory over Sweden.

The Arsenal winger, who replaced James Milner on 60 minutes with England trailing 2-1, levelled the score with a superb long-range strike and set up Danny Welbeck's winner.

Shearer and Dixon say Walcott "made the difference", while Hansen backs the winger to start the final Group D match against Ukraine on Tuesday.

Available to UK users only.