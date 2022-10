England survive a Sweden fightback to claim a crucial 3-2 win in their Group D clash at the Olympic Stadium in Kiev.

Andy Carroll gave England the lead in the first-half, before two goals from Olof Mellberg saw Sweden go 2-1 in front.

England drew level through a superb strike from Theo Walcott before a sublime flick from Danny Welbeck secured England's first ever competitive win over the Scandinavians.

