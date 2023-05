Wayne Rooney says he is ready to play in England's Euro 2012 match with Ukraine, but admits everyone is fighting for their place in the team.

The England striker reveals the national squad is the most "comfortable" one he has been in as there is "trust" between staff and players, and the "chemistry" is such that the team play snooker together.

England take on Ukraine on Tuesday, 19 Jun at 1945 BST at the Donbass Arena, Donetsk.