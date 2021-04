Match of Day experts Lee Dixon and Robbie Savage discuss the contribution of captain Giorgos Karagounis as Greece knock Russia out of Euro 2012.

Karagounis, who won a record-equalling 120th cap for his country, scored the only goal of the match to seal Greece's place in the quarter-finals.

The Panathinaikos midfielder will miss the quarter-finals after picking up a yellow card for diving, a decision the BBC team agree was harsh.