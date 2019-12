Watch highlights from a memorable Euro 2000 quarter-final as a Zinedine Zidane-inspired France beat Spain 2-1 in Bruges.

Spain legend Raul missed a late penalty after Zidane and Youri Djorkaeff had given the French a half-time lead. France went on to win the tournament to add to to their 1998 World Cup triumph.

The sides meet again on Saturday in the Euro 2012 quarter-final, where the winner will meet Portugal in the last four.

Available to UK users only.