BBC Sport takes a look back at Cristiano Ronaldo's goalscoring exploits for Portugal over the years.

The 27-year-old Real Madrid forward is expected to win his 100th international cap in Portugal's World Cup qualifier against Northern Ireland in Porto on Tuesday.

Should he make an appearance on Tuesday, Ronaldo will become the second-youngest European of all time to play 100 games for his country, after Germany's Lukas Podolski.

