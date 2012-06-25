England's players look for positives despite losing to Italy 4-2 in a penalty shoot-out after a hard-fought 0-0 draw in their Euro 2012 quarter final.

Although Joe Hart, Wayne Rooney and Danny Welbeck admit the defeat is painful they also think there have been plenty of positives to take from England's campaign at the tournament.

Glen Johnson and Theo Walcott agree that England have improved and are keen to take that form into the 2014 World Cup qualifiers.