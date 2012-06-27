Cesc Fabregas scores the winning penalty to put Spain through to the Euro 2012 final following a shoot-out victory over Portugal, after their game finished 0-0 after extra-time.

Bruno Alves missed Portugal's decisive penalty which handed Fabregas the chance to be the hero for Spain.

Portuguese goalkeeper Rui Patricio made vital saves in extra-time from Andres Iniesta and Jesus Navas to send the game to penalty kicks.

Spain will face the winner of Thursday's semi-final between Germany and Italy in Sunday's Euro 2012 final in Kiev.

Available to UK users only.