Euro 2012 highlights: Spain beat Portugal on penalties
Cesc Fabregas scores the winning penalty to put Spain through to the Euro 2012 final following a shoot-out victory over Portugal, after their game finished 0-0 after extra-time.
Bruno Alves missed Portugal's decisive penalty which handed Fabregas the chance to be the hero for Spain.
Portuguese goalkeeper Rui Patricio made vital saves in extra-time from Andres Iniesta and Jesus Navas to send the game to penalty kicks.
Spain will face the winner of Thursday's semi-final between Germany and Italy in Sunday's Euro 2012 final in Kiev.
