BBC pundits Jurgen Klinsmann and Mark Lawrenson preview the second Euro 2012 semi-final between Germany and Italy.

Former Germany striker and manager Klinsmann believes his country have been the most impressive team in the tournament so far, but says Italy will still feel they have a chance of victory at Warsaw's National Stadium on Thursday evening.

Watch the match on BBC One, BBC One HD and the BBC Sport website from 1900 BST.

