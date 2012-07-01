BBC Sport

Euro 2012: MOTD analysis of Spain's goals

Match of the Day pundits Alan Shearer, Alan Hansen, and Gianluca Vialli assess Spain's goals in their 4-0 victory over Italy in the European Championship final.

David Silva and Jordi Alba in the first half, and Chelsea players Fernando Torres and Juan Mata in the second sealed a record Euro final victory margin.

The pundits run out of superlatives to describe Spain's carefully crafted build-up, whilst Vialli is disappointed with some of Italy's defending.

Available to UK users only.

Watch the match in full using BBC Sport's new interactive video player.

Euro 2012