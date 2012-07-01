Barcelona defender Gerard Pique says his team can "enjoy the moment" but they have to look forward, and start preparing for the next tournament.

Cesc Fabregas says it's hard to take in what they have achieved but he adds that anyone who believes Spain are boring does not understand the game.

After beating Italy 4-0 in Kiev the World Champions have now won three consecutive major tournaments and are the first country ever to retain the European Championship.

Watch the match in full using BBC Sport's new interactive video player.