West Ham manager Sam Allardyce admits it's "very pleasing for everyone at West Ham" as they mark their return to the top flight with a 1-0 victory over Aston Villa at Upton Park.

Kevin Nolan's goal shortly before half-time settled the match, though substitute Modibo Maiga should have made it two when his shot was blocked off the line in injury time.

Allardyce also feels West Ham should have had a "definite penalty" after Carlton Cole was brought down in the box.