Transfer request a big mistake - Rooney

In an interview with Football Focus presenter Dan Walker, Wayne Rooney admits handing a transfer request to Manchester United in 2010 was the biggest mistake of his career.

The 26-year old England international, speaking at the launch of his latest book, had also issued a statement questioning the ability of the club to attract world-class players to Old Trafford.

Two days later, he made a shock U-turn and signed a new five-year contract at the club.

Watch the full interview with Wayne Rooney on Saturday's Football Focus at 12:15 BST on BBC One and this website.

