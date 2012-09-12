England players Steven Gerrard, Phil Jagielka, Jermain Defoe and James Milner react to their "hard-fought" 1-1 draw against Ukraine in the World Cup qualifier at Wembley.

Despite going a goal down to Yevgeni Konoplianka's strike, the home side rallied in the second half and equalised towards the end through Frank Lampard's penalty.

Meanwhile Gerrard says it was "disappointing" to receive his marching orders after a second bookable offence - the first dismissal of his England career.