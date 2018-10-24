Ahead of Everton's game against Newcastle a minute's applause rings out around Goodison Park as the Blue side of Merseyside pays an emotional tribute to the families of the 1989 Hillsborough disaster.

exhonerated the Liverpool fans for the tragedy at Sheffield Wednesday's stadium which saw 96 people lose their lives on over-crowded terracing at an FA Cup semi-final.

Liverpool managing director Ian Ayre thanked Everton for the tribute: "At times like this, football rivalries take a back seat - something that makes this city unique and I think supporters of both clubs can be immensely proud of the way they have conducted themselves over the past days, weeks and years since the tragedy."