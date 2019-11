Everton boss David Moyes is pleased with his team's performance after their 3-0 win over Swansea at the Liberty Stadium.

Moyes praises the contribution of striker Victor Anichebe, who scored the first goal of the game, and says if he continues to play well he could keep his place in the team.

Everton have now picked up 10 points from their first five games, but Moyes feels it is better to judge their start to the season after 10 matches.