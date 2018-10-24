Arsenal forward Theo Walcott says his contract talks at the club are partly dependent on playing as a striker.

The 23-year-old, who plays on the wing for the Gunners, joined from Southampton as a striker and reiterated his desire to return to the position up front.

Walcott, who rejected a new five-year deal in August, insists talks are ongoing with manager Arsene Wenger and that his decision not sign is not based on money.

Theo Walcott was speaking as a representative of the Football Association's 'Just Play' scheme.