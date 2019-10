Manager Brian McDermott believes Reading will be "okay" despite remaining winless in the Premier League, after a 1-0 defeat by Liverpool at Anfield.

The Royals lost to a "good finish" from Raheem Sterling but McDermott sees "lots of hope" that his side were "pushing for an equaliser" in the second-half.

Reading fall to 19th in the Premier League with three points from their opening seven games.