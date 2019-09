Manager Arsene Wenger describes Arsenal's attacking play as "very, very poor" after their 1-0 Premier League defeat away to Norwich City.

Despite dominating the ball Arsenal failed to score with the Frenchman blaming "negative possession" and players who "did not move" off the ball.

Grant Holt scored the game's only goal after Vito Mannone had parried Alexander Tettey's shot, leaving Arsenal with only three wins from their first eight league games.