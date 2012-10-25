Ref penalty row mars Seaview draw

Coleraine earn a late draw with 10-man Crusaders in a game which sees the match officials at the centre of controversy.

The Crues took the lead in the 18th minute when Jordan Owens tapped in from close range to complete a fine move.

Gareth McKeown was yellow-carded for taking a free-kick too quickly and then was red-carded for a second-half foul.

Curtis Allen levelled with a penalty on 82 after youngster Josh Robinson handled in the area after the players had stopped in response to a wrong offside decision.

The dumbfounded Crues players surrounded referee Niall Marshall to protest but to no avail.