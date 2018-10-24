Former Dutch international and current Barnet joint-head coach Edgar Davids says the racism row that developed last year between him and Johann Cruyff was swept under the carpet by the Dutch Football authorities.

Davids alleges Cruyff told him he was only on the Ajax board because he was black when they were both at the Amsterdam club last November.

Cruyff has always denied being racist and claimed his comments had been twisted and were not aimed at Davids specifically, while the Dutch FA says the case is an internal Ajax matter as the alleged comments were made during an internal meeting and never confirmed by the Club.

Davids was speaking to BBC World Service's World Football programme.