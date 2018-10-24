Focus Forum: Racism in football

  • From the section Football

Dan Walker is joined by Mark Lawrenson and PFA chairman Clarke Carlisle to discuss football's fight against racism.

Carlisle believes that the issue of racism in the sport has evolved since the formation of the Kick It Out campaign and the PFA's response needs to evolve with it to keep the problem in check.

The Northampton Town defender and Lawrenson also look forward to Chelsea's Champions League tie against FC Nordsjaelland.

Watch Football Focus every Saturday from 12:15 GMT on BBC One and here on the BBC Sport website.

Top videos

Top Stories

Wales' Josh Adams
  • From the section Rugby Union
  • Comments
Great Britain's Max Whitlock
Scotland's second string were too strong for Russia
  • From the section Rugby Union
  • Comments
Andy Murray and Fabio Fognini
Video
  • From the section Tennis
Female Iranian football fans attend a an AFC Asian Cup quarter-final between China and Iran in January 2019 in Abu Dhabi
  • From the section Football
George Ford and Owen Farrell
  • From the section Rugby Union
  • Comments