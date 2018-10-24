Dan Walker is joined by Mark Lawrenson and PFA chairman Clarke Carlisle to discuss football's fight against racism.

Carlisle believes that the issue of racism in the sport has evolved since the formation of the Kick It Out campaign and the PFA's response needs to evolve with it to keep the problem in check.

The Northampton Town defender and Lawrenson also look forward to Chelsea's Champions League tie against FC Nordsjaelland.

Watch Football Focus every Saturday from 12:15 GMT on BBC One and here on the BBC Sport website.