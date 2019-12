Tottenham Hotspur coach Andre Villas-Boas praises his players for their effort in recent matches despite a late 2-1 loss at Everton.

In a busy month of fixtures for the north London side, Villas-Boas says the players have been "magnificent" and the team must "hold on to the positives."

Villas-Boas adds he is looking forward to a break in European competition to focus on the Premier League, where they play Swansea on Sunday.