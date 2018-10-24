The Football Association's general secretary Alex Horne says Uefa has "missed an opportunity" to send out a "strong message" that they do not tolerate racism in football.

Serbia have been ordered to play their next competitive under-21 match behind closed doors, and have been fined £65,000 because England's players were racially abused by fans during a 1-0 victory in Krusevac in October - sanctions that Horne says the FA think are not stiff enough.

Scenes of confrontation and violence at the end of that match have also led to England's Thomas Ince and Steven Caulker being banned.