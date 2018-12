Stoke manager Tony Pulis says the supporters are a major reason why his team have remained unbeaten in their last 15 matches at the Britannia Stadium.

Following the 1-1 draw with Everton Pulis bemoans a perceived lack of support from officials after Everton midfielder Marouane Fellaini was seen to headbutt Ryan Shawcross.

Kenwyne Jones scored his first goal in 28 league appearances and Pulis was delighted for the Trinidad and Tobago striker.