Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson accuses Alan Pardew of hypocrisy after the Newcastle boss criticised his behaviour during Manchester United's 4-3 win at Old Trafford.

Pardew, who served a two-match ban for pushing a match official in August, said the FA should have punished Ferguson for confronting officials. But Ferguson responds by saying: "Pardew is the worst for haranguing referees. His whole staff [do it] every game."

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has said Ferguson should be punished for his behaviour on Boxing Day.

