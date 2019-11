Chelsea captain Frank Lampard admits there is still no resolution to his ongoing contract situation with the club, after his brace helps Chelsea to a 2-1 win over Everton.

The 34-year-old, who is out of contract in the summer, scored both goals to move the Blues up to third in the Premier League.

Lampard says he is "pleased" with his double at Goodison Park - which takes him just one goal behind Kerry Dixon, who is Chelsea's second all-time leading scorer.