Stoke manager Tony Pulis admits Jon Walters "had a bad day" after the player scored two own goals and missed a penalty in their 4-0 home defeat against Chelsea.

The Republic of Ireland international, who was celebrating his 100th Premier League appearance, headed twice into his own net - before blasting a late penalty against the bar.

The result brings to an end Stoke's 17-game home unbeaten run in the Premier League.