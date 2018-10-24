Liverpool boss Brendan Rodgers is disappointed with the goals his side conceded but is happy with their performance in the second half following a 2-1 defeat against Manchester United at Old Trafford.

United went 2-0 up thanks to goals from Robin van Persie and Nemanja Vidic before Daniel Sturridge pulled one back for the visitors just before the hour mark.

The defeat means Liverpool stay eighth in the Premier League table, while Manchester United remain top, extending their advantage to 10 points.