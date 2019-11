Luton Town's Matt Robinson raps in front of his team-mates ahead of their FA Cup game with Norwich City.

The midfielder, who has made four senior appearances for the Hatters, delivered the impromptu performance at the team's hotel before their fourth-round tie against the Premier League outfit.

And Robinson's words may well have inspired his team-mates - on Saturday Luton became the first non-league club to knock a top-flight side out of the FA Cup since 1989 after a 1-0 win at Carrow Road.