Manchester City manager Roberto Mancini, speaking after their goalless draw at QPR, expects Mario Balotelli's deal with AC Milan to be completed on WednesdayCity's goalless draw at QPR.

Mancini , who signed Balotelli for £24m in 2010, admits he will be missed at City where they "love him."

Manchester City are now four points behind neighbours United after dropping their first Premier League points in five games.