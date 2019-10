Professional wrestler and actor Hulk Hogan gives us his Premier League predictions in this week's Football Focus.

Despite a distinct lack of football knowledge, Hulk takes on BBC football expert Mark Lawrenson in a battle of wits, predicting a thrashing as Chelsea take on Wigan at Stamford Bridge.

Watch the rest of Hulk Hogan's predictions on Football Focus, Saturday 9 February, 12:15 GMT on BBC One and here on the BBC Sport website.