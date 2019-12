Former Arsenal midfielder Stewart Robson says Arsene Wenger is the reason why Arsenal have not won a trophy for eight years.

Speaking to BBC Radio 5 live Breakfast, Robson criticises Wenger for not doing enough coaching and adds that he is a "poor tactician" who should have been sacked five years ago.

Arsenal face Bayern Munich in the quarter-finals of the Champions League on Tuesday and it is the only competition which gives the Gunners a realistic chance of winning a trophy this season.