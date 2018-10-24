Sir Alf Ramsey - tribute to a legend

  • From the section Football

This week marks 50 years since the legendary Sir Alf Ramsey took charge of his first game for England.

His career got off to an inauspicious start with a 5-2 defeat in France during qualifying for the European Nations Cup on 27 February 1963, but Ramsey caused a stir when he stated "with all sincerity" that hosts England would win the 1966 World Cup.

Despite his initial setback in Paris, Ramsey was true to his word as a Geoff Hurst hat-trick helped the Three Lions to an historic 4-2 final win over West Germany at Wembley - England's only major tournament victory.

