Swansea manager Michael Laudrup says winning the League Cup would be "huge" for him, as his side prepare to face Bradford in Sunday's final.

The Swans reached the final after beating Chelsea in the semi-finals, and are favourites to beat a team 72 places below them in the English league pyramid.

Laudrup says it is "fantastic" for Bradford to have reached the final, but adds that "finals are unpredictable" and wants Swansea "to take the initiative".