Rafael goal unbelievable - Ferguson

  • From the section Man Utd

Manchester United boss Sir Alex Ferguson says Rafael's goal in the 2-0 win at QPR is an "unbelievable" strike which should win the 'goal of the month' competition.

The Brazilian full-back scored with a spectacular drive from 20 yards, before Ryan Giggs netted the second with 10 minutes remaining on his 999th senior appearance for club and country.

The win puts United 15 points clear at the top of the Premier League table, ahead of current champions Manchester City, who can close the gap with a win against Chelsea on Sunday.

Top videos

Top Stories

England all-rounder Ben Stokes
  • From the section Cricket
Premier League alternative awards
  • From the section Football
Henrikh Mkhitaryan
  • From the section Football
Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce
  • From the section Athletics
Former Premier League player
  • From the section Football
Joshua, Ruiz and Wilder
  • From the section Boxing
  • Comments