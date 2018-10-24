Swansea boss Michael Laudrup says his side's 5-0 win over Bradford in the League Cup final at Wembley is an "historic" victory for the club.

Two goals each from Nathan Dyer and Jonathan de Guzman, and a strike from Michu, gave the Swans a first major trophy in their 101-year history, in a match that saw Bantams goalkeeper Matt Duke sent off.

Afterwards, Swansea club captain Garry Monk, who has been with the team throughout their rise from the fourth tier to the Premier League, praised the fans and the board at the Liberty Stadium, saying "everyone deserves it".