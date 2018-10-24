Swans jubilant after League Cup win

Swansea boss Michael Laudrup says his side's 5-0 win over Bradford in the League Cup final at Wembley is an "historic" victory for the club.

Two goals each from Nathan Dyer and Jonathan de Guzman, and a strike from Michu, gave the Swans a first major trophy in their 101-year history, in a match that saw Bantams goalkeeper Matt Duke sent off.

Afterwards, Swansea club captain Garry Monk, who has been with the team throughout their rise from the fourth tier to the Premier League, praised the fans and the board at the Liberty Stadium, saying "everyone deserves it".

Top videos

Top Stories

Ryan Sessegnon
  • From the section Football
  • Comments
Gabriel Jesus
  • From the section Football
  • Comments
Ronnie O'Sullivan
  • From the section Snooker
Shaheen Afridi
  • From the section Cricket
Liverpool players
  • From the section Football
Tommy Seymour
  • From the section Rugby Union
  • Comments