Manchester United midfielder Ryan Giggs says he is proud to reach 1,000 senior appearances in his career.

Sir Alex Ferguson has confirmed that the 39-year-old Welshman will be involved in Tuesday's second leg of United's Champions League last-16 tie against Real Madrid and that will be his 1,000th game for club and country.

He says that he has "worked hard" over the years but has been helped by the "continuity of manager" and "playing with good players".