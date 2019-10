Watch Manchester United take on Real Madrid in the 1968 European Cup semi-final first leg, where George Best scored the winning goal.

United won 1-0 at Old Trafford, and went on to draw 3-3 away to go through 4-3 on aggregate. They beat Benfica 4-1 in the final to lift the trophy.

The Red Devils face Real in front of a home crowd again on Tuesday night for their Champions League last-16 second leg tie.

Available to UK users only