BBC Sport's Pat Nevin explains why goalkeepers struggle to save the free-kicks of Real Madrid's Gareth Bale.

Former Tottenham star Bale moved to the Bernabeu at the end of the summer transfer window in an £85m world record deal which eclipsed the £80m fee Real paid Manchester United for Cristiano Ronaldo in 2009.

The Welsh international scored on his debut for his new club in a 2-2 draw against Villarreal.