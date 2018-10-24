Bristol City goalkeeper Tom Heaton reveals to BBC Points West that his first few months with the club were disrupted by his new house being flooded.

The 26-year-old, who arrived at Ashton Gate last summer following his release from fellow Championship side Cardiff, endured a difficult start to his Robins career, failing to keep a clean sheet in any of his first 29 games.

But having now avoided conceding a goal in more than 270 minutes of football, the former Manchester United trainee is hoping to guide his side to Championship survival.