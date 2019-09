Doctor Who actor Matt Smith says he is "embarrassed" to be a fan of struggling Blackburn Rovers and describes the club's owners as "numpties".

Speaking before it emerged that the Lancashire club had sacked Michael Appleton after just 67 days in charge, Smith told BBC Radio 5 live he was not impressed with the way the club had been run since the takeover by the Rao family - owners of the Venky's brand - in November 2010.