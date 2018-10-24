Watch Michael Owen score on his debut for Liverpool against Wimbledon in 1996, one of 158 he scored for the club he joined as a schoolboy.

Owen has scored 150 Premier League goals so far, the last of which was for his current club Stoke City against Swansea in January, his only goal in seven appearances for the Potters this season.

Owen, 33, has announced that he will retire from football at the end of this season.

The former England striker has scored 220 goals in his club career, winning the Premier League, FA Cup, League Cup, and Uefa Cup.

