Nottingham Forest manager Billy Davies has spent three days in Kuwait this week, holding top level talks with the club's owner Fawaz Al Hasawi.

BBC Late Kick Off Midlands was given exclusive access to the trip to the Persian Gulf, and Al Hasawi told reporter Natalie Jackson that he wants Davies to restore Forest to the top flight of English football - and manage at the City Ground for many years to come.

