BBC Late Kick Off South is given exclusive behind-the-scenes access at crisis-hit Portsmouth, to see how their off-field traumas are affecting the day-to-day life at Fratton Park.

Andy Steggall spent time with caretaker manager Guy Whittingham and his backroom staff to see how the club have coped with their on-going financial woes.

Late Kick Off South was even given access to the Pompey dressing room before, during and after their 2-0 League One victory over Coventry.

The full episode of Late Kick Off South is available on the BBC iPlayer here until Monday, 1 April.