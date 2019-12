Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson insists striker Robin van Persie does not need a rest, despite a run of nine club games without a goal.

Ferguson is confident the Netherlands international, who has scored 23 goals for the club this season, will soon start scoring again.

Ferguson jokes that during his own career as a forward he never had a dry spell - and says he always followed advice his father gave him, which was to "batter" the ball when in on goal.