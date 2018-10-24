Di Canio upbeat despite defeat

Sunderland's "discipline" pleases new manager Paolo Di Canio, despite a 2-1 defeat by Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

The Italian was "very happy" with a first half in which Cesar Azpilicueta's own goal gave the Black Cats a half-time lead.

But, a deflection off Matt Kilgallon resulted in the game's second own goal before Branislav Ivanovic's touched David Luiz's shot home to win Chelsea the game.

The defeat sees Sunderland remain 17th in the Premier League, above the relegation zone on goal difference.

Top videos

Top Stories

Premier League managers
Patrick Day
  • From the section Boxing
George Ford
  • From the section Rugby Union
  • Comments
Paul Gascoigne arriving at Teesside Crown Court
  • From the section News
Man Utd striker Marcus Rashford, Tottenham midfielder Christian Eriksen, Arsenal defender Sokratis and Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga
  • From the section Football
  • Comments
Darren Bent, Pepe Reina, Jamie Carragher
Video
  • From the section Football